CONTINUUM: La, La, La, La

The "La, La, La, La" name of this week's Continuum program is based on the names of the four CDs featured on the program, all beginning with "La." These are four very different selections of early music, each with a different early music ensemble. The CDs used are: La Folia (Jordi Savall et al) - Alia Vox AV 9805; La Messe des Fous (Barry Hayward Consort) - BNL BNL112746; La Dolce Vita (King's Singers & Tragicomedia) - EMI CDC 7 541 91 2; and La Bele Marie (Anonymous 4) - Harmonia Mundi HMU 907312.