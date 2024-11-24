CONTINUUM: La Folia Revisited

© 2024 WWNO
By Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Published November 24, 2024 at 2:40 AM CST

La Folia is one of the most important anonymous melodies of the 15th & 16th centuries. It has been reported to have variations composed for it by over 400 composers over the years. Probably the most notable one is by Arcangelo Corelli (1653-1713). This week on Continuum you'll hear this composition and others from a few notable composers extending into the present day. Recordings used are: La Folia (Jordi Savall et al) - Alia Vox AV 9805; Magic (Flanders Recorder Quartet) - Opus 111 OPS 30-272; From the Isles to the Courts (Ensemble Galilei) - Telarc CD-80536; and La Folia (Atrium Musicae de Madrid) - Harmonia Mundi HMC 801050.

Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Milton has been the co-host (with Thais St. Julien) of Continuum since 1976. He is a true New Orleanean, born on Mardi Gras day, attending P. A. Capdau Grammar School and Warren Easton High School. After completing the five year program of the Tulane School of Architecture in 1956 he was drafted into the Army. After a two year stint in the combat engineers in Germany he returned to New Orleans to work with the architectural firm of Goldstein, Parham & Labouisse, becoming an associate in the firm of Parham & Labouisse after Mr. Goldstein’s death. He was appointed University Architect for Dillard University in 1972 and retired from that position in 2002.
