CONTINUUM: La Folia Revisited

La Folia is one of the most important anonymous melodies of the 15th & 16th centuries. It has been reported to have variations composed for it by over 400 composers over the years. Probably the most notable one is by Arcangelo Corelli (1653-1713). This week on Continuum you'll hear this composition and others from a few notable composers extending into the present day. Recordings used are: La Folia (Jordi Savall et al) - Alia Vox AV 9805; Magic (Flanders Recorder Quartet) - Opus 111 OPS 30-272; From the Isles to the Courts (Ensemble Galilei) - Telarc CD-80536; and La Folia (Atrium Musicae de Madrid) - Harmonia Mundi HMC 801050.