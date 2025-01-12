CONTINUUM: The Early Music Consort Of London

© 2025 WWNO
By Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Published January 12, 2025 at 3:08 AM CST
This week Continuum features The Early Music Consort of London. The Early Music Consort of London was a small, versatile group founded in 1967 by conductor, harpsichordist and musicologist Christopher Hogwood, and music historian and recorder player David Munrow. The group's goal was to promote interest in Medieval and Renaissance music in Britain. The ensemble's original members included Munrow, Hogwood, Mary Remnant, Oliver Brookes, Robert Spencer, and James Bowman. Some of their popular releases include The Art of the Netherlands, Ecco la Primavera, Music of the Crusades, Early Music Festival, and The Art of Courtly Love. The group disbanded in 1976 after Munrow's death.

Milton has been the co-host (with Thais St. Julien) of Continuum since 1976. He is a true New Orleanean, born on Mardi Gras day, attending P. A. Capdau Grammar School and Warren Easton High School. After completing the five year program of the Tulane School of Architecture in 1956 he was drafted into the Army. After a two year stint in the combat engineers in Germany he returned to New Orleans to work with the architectural firm of Goldstein, Parham & Labouisse, becoming an associate in the firm of Parham & Labouisse after Mr. Goldstein’s death. He was appointed University Architect for Dillard University in 1972 and retired from that position in 2002.
