CONTINUUM: The Early Music Consort Of London

This week Continuum features The Early Music Consort of London. The Early Music Consort of London was a small, versatile group founded in 1967 by conductor, harpsichordist and musicologist Christopher Hogwood, and music historian and recorder player David Munrow. The group's goal was to promote interest in Medieval and Renaissance music in Britain. The ensemble's original members included Munrow, Hogwood, Mary Remnant, Oliver Brookes, Robert Spencer, and James Bowman. Some of their popular releases include The Art of the Netherlands, Ecco la Primavera, Music of the Crusades, Early Music Festival, and The Art of Courtly Love. The group disbanded in 1976 after Munrow's death.