CONTINUUM: 2 Glogauers & 1 A-La-Mi-Re

This Continuum presents music from two important medieval collections. The Glogauer Liederbuch (Glogau Song Book) is a Liederhandschrift (medieval songbook) of sacred and secular songs and instrumental music, written about 1480. The A-LA-MI-RE collection was constructed around the manuscripts written by the famous calligrapher-publisher, Petrus Alamire (fl. 1497-1535).

Recordings used are: Das Glogauer Liederbuch (Ensemble Dulce Melos et al) - Naxos 8.572576, Glogauer Liederbuch (Clemencic Consort) - OEHMS OC417, and The A-La-Mi-Re Manuscripts (Capilla Flamenca) - Naxos 8.554744.