CONTINUUM: 2 Glogauers & 1 A-La-Mi-Re

By Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Published January 19, 2025 at 3:13 AM CST

This Continuum presents music from two important medieval collections. The Glogauer Liederbuch (Glogau Song Book) is a Liederhandschrift (medieval songbook) of sacred and secular songs and instrumental music, written about 1480. The A-LA-MI-RE collection was constructed around the manuscripts written by the famous calligrapher-publisher, Petrus Alamire (fl. 1497-1535).

Recordings used are: Das Glogauer Liederbuch (Ensemble Dulce Melos et al) - Naxos 8.572576, Glogauer Liederbuch (Clemencic Consort) -  OEHMS OC417, and The A-La-Mi-Re Manuscripts (Capilla Flamenca) - Naxos 8.554744.

Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Milton has been the co-host (with Thais St. Julien) of Continuum since 1976. He is a true New Orleanean, born on Mardi Gras day, attending P. A. Capdau Grammar School and Warren Easton High School. After completing the five year program of the Tulane School of Architecture in 1956 he was drafted into the Army. After a two year stint in the combat engineers in Germany he returned to New Orleans to work with the architectural firm of Goldstein, Parham & Labouisse, becoming an associate in the firm of Parham & Labouisse after Mr. Goldstein’s death. He was appointed University Architect for Dillard University in 1972 and retired from that position in 2002.
