On this Continuum you'll hear a recording of a live New Orleans Musica da Camera concert from October 5, 2014. It is "A Voice Still Heard" - Medieval Sephardic Song, recorded at Ursuline Chapel in New Orleans. This is a repeat of a concert given by Musica da Camera in 1990 at Gates of Prayer Synagogue in Metairie, LA and broadcast nationally over American Public Radio. The recording is on the Musica da Camera’s CD, A Voice Still Heard - Belle Alliance BA 011.