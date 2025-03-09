CONTINUUM: Ensemble Altramar

Altramar, in the Occitan language of the troubadours, was the name given to the Near Eastern land that lay "over the sea," the lands where Crusade and trade resulted in the rich cultural interchange of East and West.

The American medieval music ensemble "Altramar" will be heard on this Continuum, sharing their historical repertory in the context of human experience, and evoking the vibrant tapestry of medieval culture. Recordings used will be: "Nova Stella" - Dorian DIS-80142, "Saint Francis and the Minstrels of God" - Dorian DIS-80143, and "Crossroads of the Celts" - Dorian DOR-93177. This program was first broadcast on March 15, 2015.