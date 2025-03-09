© 2025 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Musica da Camera's Continuum

CONTINUUM: Ensemble Altramar

By Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Published March 9, 2025 at 3:02 AM CDT
Ensemble Altramar

Altramar, in the Occitan language of the troubadours, was the name given to the Near Eastern land that lay "over the sea," the lands where Crusade and trade resulted in the rich cultural interchange of East and West.

The American medieval music ensemble "Altramar" will be heard on this Continuum, sharing their historical repertory in the context of human experience, and evoking the vibrant tapestry of medieval culture. Recordings used will be: "Nova Stella" - Dorian DIS-80142, "Saint Francis and the Minstrels of God" - Dorian DIS-80143, and "Crossroads of the Celts" - Dorian DOR-93177. This program was first broadcast on March 15, 2015.

Tags
Musica da Camera's Continuum early musiccontinuummedieval music
Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Milton has been the co-host (with Thais St. Julien) of Continuum since 1976. He is a true New Orleanean, born on Mardi Gras day, attending P. A. Capdau Grammar School and Warren Easton High School. After completing the five year program of the Tulane School of Architecture in 1956 he was drafted into the Army. After a two year stint in the combat engineers in Germany he returned to New Orleans to work with the architectural firm of Goldstein, Parham & Labouisse, becoming an associate in the firm of Parham & Labouisse after Mr. Goldstein’s death. He was appointed University Architect for Dillard University in 1972 and retired from that position in 2002.
See stories by Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.