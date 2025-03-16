© 2025 WWNO
CONTINUUM: The Llibre Vermell

By Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Published March 16, 2025 at 2:06 AM CDT

The Llibre Vermell, "The Red Book", is the name given to the 14th century manuscript found in the library of the monastery of Monserrat in Spain. This manuscript is bound in red velvet and contains ten pilgrim songs and dances that probably would have been known by the pilgrims traveling to that monastery in the Middle Ages. Selections from this famous manuscript, devoted to the Virgin Mary, will be heard on this Continuum program. Recordings used will be: Llibre Vermell (New London Consort) - L’Oiseau-Lyre 433 186-2, and Estanpita II (New York Ensemble for Early Music) - Lyrichord Discs LEMS 8022.

Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Milton has been the co-host (with Thais St. Julien) of Continuum since 1976. He is a true New Orleanean, born on Mardi Gras day, attending P. A. Capdau Grammar School and Warren Easton High School. After completing the five year program of the Tulane School of Architecture in 1956 he was drafted into the Army. After a two year stint in the combat engineers in Germany he returned to New Orleans to work with the architectural firm of Goldstein, Parham & Labouisse, becoming an associate in the firm of Parham & Labouisse after Mr. Goldstein’s death. He was appointed University Architect for Dillard University in 1972 and retired from that position in 2002.
