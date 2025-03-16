CONTINUUM: The Llibre Vermell

The Llibre Vermell, "The Red Book", is the name given to the 14th century manuscript found in the library of the monastery of Monserrat in Spain. This manuscript is bound in red velvet and contains ten pilgrim songs and dances that probably would have been known by the pilgrims traveling to that monastery in the Middle Ages. Selections from this famous manuscript, devoted to the Virgin Mary, will be heard on this Continuum program. Recordings used will be: Llibre Vermell (New London Consort) - L’Oiseau-Lyre 433 186-2, and Estanpita II (New York Ensemble for Early Music) - Lyrichord Discs LEMS 8022.