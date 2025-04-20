CONTINUUM: Cantigas de Amigo

This week on Continuum you’ll hear two very different performances of the earliest known song cycle, Cantigas de Amigo, (Songs of a Friend) by the mid 13th century Galician-Portuguese troubadour composer, Martin Codax. These love songs were composed to be sung by women. This is one of the few collections of medieval compositions by a known composer, of whom almost nothing is known. But, obviously he is very special to his present countrymen since Martin Codax wine is one of the best being produced in Galicia today!