CONTINUUM: The Ensemble Unicorn

By Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Published May 4, 2025 at 4:52 AM CDT
The European Ensemble Unicorn is heard on this Continuum. The musicians are from Austria, Italy and Germany and specialize in playing historical instruments in fascinating programs, full of variety and played with artistry and great refinement. On this program they present music from three major medieval sources, including a wide variety of virtuoso dance music from the time of Baccaccio's Decamerone. Recordings used are: Carmina Burana - Naxos 8.554837, Chominciamento di Gioia - Naxos 8.553131, and Alfonso X: Cantigas de Santa Maria - Naxos 8.553133. This program originally aired May 2015.

Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Milton has been the co-host (with Thais St. Julien) of Continuum since 1976. He is a true New Orleanean, born on Mardi Gras day, attending P. A. Capdau Grammar School and Warren Easton High School. After completing the five year program of the Tulane School of Architecture in 1956 he was drafted into the Army. After a two year stint in the combat engineers in Germany he returned to New Orleans to work with the architectural firm of Goldstein, Parham & Labouisse, becoming an associate in the firm of Parham & Labouisse after Mr. Goldstein’s death. He was appointed University Architect for Dillard University in 1972 and retired from that position in 2002.
