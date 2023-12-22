Garrett Pittman's New Orleans Holiday Radio Party
An hour of the best holiday music from the Crescent City. Including local classics and new favorites… familiar voices and hidden gems… some reflective, some irreverent, some funky and fun.
Open Bed: “White Christmas” Tuts Washington
New Orleans Piano Professor (Rounder)
“Silent Night” Dr. John
Dr. John Play Mac Rebennack (Clean Cuts)
“The Happy Elf” Harry Conick Jr.
Harry for the Holidays (Sony)
“What Will Santa Say When He Finds Everybody Swingin’” Kermit Ruffins
Have a Crazy Cool Christmas (Basin Street Records)
“Christmas Katie” Widespread Panic (w/ Dirty Dozen Brass Band)
Til the Medicine Takes (Capricorn)
“Endless Love” Jon Batiste (with Aloe Black)
Christmas with Jon Batiste (An Amazon Music Original)
“Christmas In New Orleans” Tank and the Bangas
Warm Christmas (Verve)
“The Christmas Song” HaSizzle with Rahim Glaspy
Christmas In New Orleans (self-release)
“Santa’s Second Line” New Birth Brass Band
A New Orleans Christmas (NYNO)
“Shakana Santa Shake It” Bo Dollis and the Wild Magnolias (featuring Bonerama)
Christmas Gumbo
“Santa Passed My House Up” Shamarr Allen
A Very Threadhead Holiday (Threadhead Records)
“Santa, Let Me Call You a Cab” Alex McMurray
A Very Threadhead Holiday (Threadhead Records)
“This Christmas” PJ Morton (featuring HaSizzle)
Christmas With PJ Morton (Morton Records)
“Santa Baby” HaSizzle with Angelica ‘Jelly’ Joseph
Christmas In New Orleans (self-release)
“Make It Jingle” Big Freedia
Office Christmas Party Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (UMGRI Interscope)
End Bed: “Aud Lang Syne” Gypsyphonik Disco with Katie Red
Soundcloud (self release)