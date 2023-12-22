Garrett Pittman's New Orleans Holiday Radio Party

Open Bed: “White Christmas” Tuts Washington

New Orleans Piano Professor (Rounder)

“Silent Night” Dr. John

Dr. John Play Mac Rebennack (Clean Cuts)

“The Happy Elf” Harry Conick Jr.

Harry for the Holidays (Sony)

“What Will Santa Say When He Finds Everybody Swingin’” Kermit Ruffins

Have a Crazy Cool Christmas (Basin Street Records)

“Christmas Katie” Widespread Panic (w/ Dirty Dozen Brass Band)

Til the Medicine Takes (Capricorn)

“Endless Love” Jon Batiste (with Aloe Black)

Christmas with Jon Batiste (An Amazon Music Original)

“Christmas In New Orleans” Tank and the Bangas

Warm Christmas (Verve)

“The Christmas Song” HaSizzle with Rahim Glaspy

Christmas In New Orleans (self-release)

“Santa’s Second Line” New Birth Brass Band

A New Orleans Christmas (NYNO)

“Shakana Santa Shake It” Bo Dollis and the Wild Magnolias (featuring Bonerama)

Christmas Gumbo

“Santa Passed My House Up” Shamarr Allen

A Very Threadhead Holiday (Threadhead Records)

“Santa, Let Me Call You a Cab” Alex McMurray

A Very Threadhead Holiday (Threadhead Records)

“This Christmas” PJ Morton (featuring HaSizzle)

Christmas With PJ Morton (Morton Records)

“Santa Baby” HaSizzle with Angelica ‘Jelly’ Joseph

Christmas In New Orleans (self-release)

“Make It Jingle” Big Freedia

Office Christmas Party Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (UMGRI Interscope)

End Bed: “Aud Lang Syne” Gypsyphonik Disco with Katie Red

Soundcloud (self release)