Super Bowl LIX: Your guide to the big game

Special events

Taste of the NFL Date: Saturday, Feb. 8

Location: National WWII Museum, 948 Magazine Street

Mingle with NFL legends and enjoy a tasting menu curated by some of the country’s top chefs. Nationally renowned chefs Andrew Zimmern, Carla Hall, Tim Love, Lasheeda Perry, and Mark Bucher are this year’s culinary hosts. You must be 21 or older to attend.

Super Bowl Opening Night Date: Monday, Feb. 3

Location: Caesars Superdome

Fans will get a rare opportunity to hear from players and coaches before the big game. There will be family-friendly activities and entertainment, photo ops and NFL merchandise available for purchase. Tickets are $20.

Super Bowl Experience Date: Wednesday, Feb. 5 to Saturday, Feb. 8

Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, 900 Convention Center Drive

Fans can play interactive games, buy NFL merchandise and get autographs from players and photos with Super Bowl rings and The Vince Lombardi Trophy. The event is for everyone, no matter your age. Tickets start at $20.

Celebrity SuperSlam Date: Friday, Feb. 7 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: XULA Convocation Center, 7900 Stroelitz Street

Watch a lively game of basketball featuring NFL stars, celebrities and social media influencers. Tickets start at $45.

Super Bowl Breakfast Date: Saturday, Feb. 8 from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, 900 Convention Center Drive

The Athletes in Action Super Bowl Breakfast is held annually in the host city to give fans a chance to hear from some of the biggest names in sports. The Bart Starr Award will be given to a current player who exemplifies exceptional character and leadership both on and off the field. Tickets cost $250 per person or $2,500 for a table of 10. You must register in advance.

Super Bowl Host Committee Parade Date: Saturday, Feb. 8 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m

Location: French Quarter

The event is free and open to the public. Louisiana’s own Todd Graves will be king of the parade, which will roll through the Quarter with NFL-themed floats, marching bands, local stomping groups and celebrity guests and athletes. Expect to catch a fair share of NFL-themed beads and plush footballs.

Luxury Gifting Suite Date: Saturday, Feb. 8 from noon until 4 p.m.

Location: 1615 Poydras Street

Get gifts and gourmet food and drinks while networking with NFL players, industry VIPs, celebrities and other media personalities. The event is free to attend, but you must reserve a spot in advance and be 21 or older.

Concerts

Super Bowl Soulful Celebration Date: Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Location: Mahalia Jackson Theater, 1419 Basin Street

NFL players and musical artists will come together for an evening of joy and praise. Tickets run between $79 and $99.

Bud Light Backyard with Post Malone Date: Friday, Feb. 7

Location: The Fillmore, 6 Canal Street

The rapper has partnered with Bud Light to host a Super Bowl pregame party at The Fillmore. The beer brand is giving away 2,000 concert tickets through a social media sweepstakes. Visit Bud Light’s website to find out how you can enter.

Chris Stapleton, Jelly Roll, and Shaboozey Date: Friday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m.

Location: The Orpheum Theater, 129 Roosevelt Way

The artists will headline EA Sports’ annual "Madden Bowl." The show will feature additional performances by Tucker Wetmore, Trombone Shorty, and the New Breed Brass Band, and be followed by an exclusive after party with a special musical guest. The event will be live streamed on Twitch and YouTube.

Super Bowl parties

Founders Live Big Game Bash Date: Thursday, Feb. 6 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: The Nieux, 2040 Saint Charles Avenue

Top-tier athletes from the NFL, Olympics, FIBA, NCAA, will come together for the “ultimate athlete-focused entrepreneurial experience and pitch competition,” showcasing the path from athletics to entrepreneurship.

Ditka Jaws VIP Cigar Party Date: Thursday, Feb. 6 from 8 p.m. to midnight

Location: Generations Hall, 310 Andrew Higgins Boulevard

Enjoy premium cigars and single-malt scotch with some of the biggest names in football. Tickets cost $500 and a portion of proceeds will go to two charities, Jaws Youth Playbook and Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund .

Shaq’s Fun House Date: Friday, Feb. 7 at 9 p.m.

Location: Mardi Gras World, 1380 Port of New Orleans Place

Shaquille O’Neal is hosting a late-night carnival with plenty of Mardi Gras energy. The event will be headlined by John Summit, Ludacris, DJ Diesel and DJ Irie. Fans can enjoy rides, live music, circus acts and a six-hour open bar. Tickets are $299.99 for general admission and between $1099.99 and $1,499.99 for VIP. VIP bottle service tables run between $7,500 and $50,000.

Sports Illustrated Party Date: Saturday, Feb. 8

Location: Mardi Gras World, 1380 Port of New Orleans Place

The party will feature live performances by Diplo and Dom Dolla. Tickets start at $399.99. VIP passes start at $499 and will give you access to a five-hour open bar and more. It’ll cost you $100,000 for an on-stage table.

Maxim Super Bowl Party Date: Saturday, Feb. 8 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Location: Generations Hall, New Orleans

Maxim is advertising a party that “delivers all the elements to excite the senses” with theatrical lighting and “unique brand activations” to enhance your experience. Call the number on the party’s website for pricing.

Players Tailgate Date: Sunday, Feb. 9 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: 1540 Canal Street

Join dozens of NFL players and celebrity chefs at a tailgate about five blocks from the Superdome. See familiar faces like Cam Jordan, Tyreek Hill, Puka Nukua, Food Network stars, James Beard award winners and more. You can find tickets and more information on the event's website.

Guy Fieri Flavortown Tailgate Date: Sunday, Feb. 9 from noon to 5 p.m.

Location: Mardi Gras World, 1380 Port of New Orleans Place

Indulge in epic eats from Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives paired with cocktails, beers and other beverages, while enjoying performances by Diplo, Flavor Flav, and Cowboy Mouth. General admission is free, but you’ll need to register in advance. Taste of Flavortown tickets cost $49.99 and will get you guaranteed entry and two food items. VIP tickets run between $349.99 and $799.99. Children under 13 won’t need a ticket to enter.

Second Line Celebrity VIP Party Date: Sunday, Feb. 9 from 4pm to 1:30 a.m.

Location: NOLA Palms Event Venue, 5961 Bullard Avenue, #9

Guests can enjoy a “Second Line Jam Session” in a “sophisticated atmosphere,” and dance, eat and drink the night away in true NOLA style. Tickets start at $50.

Community & cultural events

Louisiana NOW Pavilion Date: All week leading up to the Super Bowl

Location: Location not disclosed as of this writing.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry’s office will open the Louisiana NOW Pavilion, an “equal parts meeting space, interactive exhibit, media center and theater featuring the story of the state’s transforming business climate.”

Landry’s goal is to “sell Louisiana’s rail, river and road infrastructure” to out of state employers and businesses.

NSPA Big Game Championship Date: Wednesday, Feb. 5 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Location available for attendees with tickets.

If you’re looking for a competition that isn’t football-related, check out this Spades cards tournament that’s open to the public and consists of several rounds of fierce competition. Organizers will provide food, beverages, door prizes, music, and socializing with other Spades players. Tickets cost between $50 and $350.

The All Black Affair Date: Saturday, Feb. 8 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Location: The Carver Theater, 2101 Orleans Avenue

Expect a “high-energy atmosphere” with DJs, “upscale vibes" and food options. New Orleans Saints’ Jaylan Ford will be the host. General admission is $50.

HBCU Endzone Bowling Tournament Date: Saturday, Feb. 8 from noon to 4 p.m.

Location: Fulton Alley, 600 Fulton Street

HBCU Endzone, Inc. is hosting a “fun-filled day of friendly competition and exciting surprises” with celebrities from historically Black colleges and universities. Attendees can show off their bowling skills, mingle with celebrities, and enjoy free food and drinks. Tickets are $150, and purchases are tax deductible.