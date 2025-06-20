This month, as Louisiana Eats marks our 15th anniversary, we're relishing the opportunity to bring you some favorite moments from our archives. We begin with our 2011 interview with the late civil rights activist, Dr. Rudy Lombard. He talks about his role in the 1960 McCrory's lunch counter sit-in and what motivated him to write his seminal 1978 book, "Creole Feast."Then, we revisit our 2011 tribute to one of the chefs featured in that tome: Clarence "Buster" Holmes. British jazz drummer Barry Martyn and Chef Susan Spicer both share memories of their friend and mentor.Next, we hear again from the late Michael Mizell-Nelson, who spent his career studying the experience of working-class New Orleans. We bring you the second half of our streetcar ride with Michael in 2010, as he shares the history of public transportation during the era of Jim Crow.To end our show, we spotlight our 2011 conversation with local icon Mildred Covert, who taught the world how to cook Creole and Cajun while keeping kosher.For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.

Listen • 50:00