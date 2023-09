In today’s society, meat often gets a bad rap. But this week, we speak with three people who find great beauty in the art of the butcher, the finger-licking taste of barbecue, and even the usefulness of wild hogs. Chef Matt Moore chats about his latest cookbook, Butcher on the Block. And Pitmaster Ryan Mitchell, son of barbecue legend Ed Mitchell, joins us to discuss the nearly forgotten craft of whole-hog barbecue and his family’s barbecue legacy.

Listen • 50:00