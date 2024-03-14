We hear New York Times investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, in conversation with former New Orleans Mayor, Mitch Landrieu. Nikole Hannah-Jones is most recognized for her work on the 1619 Project, which has won numerous awards, including a Pulitzer Prize for Commentary in 2020. The 1619 Project became the target of public critique from Republican governor, Ron Santis, in his crusade against "CRT" and "wokeness" in academia. Nikole Hannah-Jones recounts how she became involved in journalism, talks about the origins of the1619 Project and the importance of national "creation myths," and responds to her most vocal critics.

Listen • 43:05