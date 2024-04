On this week’s edition of Le Show, Harry looks back at OJ Simpson’s civil trial that took place in Santa Monica from October 1996 to February 1997. Having obtained a media pass for the trial, Harry remembers first hand accounts during that time, provides insight and reads selections from his book, OJ By The Sea. We then round out the program with The Apologies of the Week, News of Crypto-Winter, News of the Olympic Movement, great music and more.

