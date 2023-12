For foodies and food lovers, eating is more than just a daily necessity – it's an all-consuming passion. While this can be mostly a good thing, the long term effects of food obsession can have their drawbacks. Nationally prominent comedian and actor Dan Ahdoot knows these downsides all too well. In his debut memoir, Undercooked, Dan examines his emotional relationship with food starting from childhood, and provides both an honest and comedic look at where that has gotten him.

