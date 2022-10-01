WWNO Celebrates Public Radio Music Day
On October 26, 2022, the noncomMUSIC Alliance and its partner stations, including New Orleans Public Radio, will host the third annual Public Radio Music Day.
Public Radio Music Day is a nationwide celebration uniting public radio music stations, fans, artists, and other members of the music industry to celebrate and spread the word about the special role noncommercial stations play in the music industry both locally and nationally. This year, we’re highlighting public radio stations return to producing live local concerts and music discovery events for their respective communities across genres by “Discovering the Sound of Local Communities.”
Each station will celebrate differently, and the noncomMUSIC Alliance keeps an updated map of participating stations at publicradiomusicday.org.
New Orleans Public Radio Schedule of Events
- Tune in during Morning Edition and All Things Considered to hear the Birdfoot Festival's executive director Rebecca Crenshaw and artistic director Jenna Sherry speak to the powerful relationship between New Orleans Public Radio and our local music community. Birdfoot Festival Celebrates Public Radio Music Day
- At 12pm watch an exclusive encore video performance of “Concert Spirituel: Saint-Domingue and New Orleans” co-presented by The Historic New Orleans Collection and the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra filmed live at the St. Louis Cathedral https://livesessions.npr.org/live/louisiana-philharmonic-orchestra-concert
- At 1pm tune in to Classical 104.9FM, WWNO HD2, 90.5FM KTLN Thibodaux-Houma, or wwno.org to hear the live encore performance of “Concert Spirituel: Saint-Domingue and New Orleans” co-presented by The Historic New Orleans Collection and the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra
- Follow along on social media throughout the day with #LovePublicRadioMusic to see how New Orleans Public Radio and other noncommercial music stations are celebrating around the country.