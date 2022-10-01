WWNO Celebrates Public Radio Music Day

On October 26, 2022, the noncomMUSIC Alliance and its partner stations, including New Orleans Public Radio, will host the third annual Public Radio Music Day.

Public Radio Music Day is a nationwide celebration uniting public radio music stations, fans, artists, and other members of the music industry to celebrate and spread the word about the special role noncommercial stations play in the music industry both locally and nationally. This year, we’re highlighting public radio stations return to producing live local concerts and music discovery events for their respective communities across genres by “Discovering the Sound of Local Communities.”