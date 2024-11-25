Thanksgiving travel 2024: Best and worst times to leave New Orleans

One of the busiest travel periods of the year is fast approaching, as millions of people prepare to travel 50 miles or more to see family and friends for Thanksgiving.

Travelers in New Orleans can expect significant congestion on highways and at Louis Armstrong International Airport (MSY) in the days leading up to and after the holiday.

The city is looking forward to another week of cool weather with a mix of sun and clouds and mild temperatures. But rain and snow could be an issue for those heading to other destinations.

If you’re traveling to see loved ones, here are a few things to consider.

Weather outlook

Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy and pleasant with low humidity and highs in the low 70s, making it a great time for outdoor activities and gatherings.

According to the National Weather Service, there'll be a 30% chance of showers on Thanksgiving Day, which will be mostly cloudy with a high near 73. Friday and Saturday will be sunny with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s, while Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 61.

But if you’re headed elsewhere, you’ll want to keep an eye on the forecast. Fourteen states are currently under winter weather warnings, with up to 7 feet of snow expected in some areas, which could lead to travel disruptions.

Winter storm warnings are in place for Colorado, Idaho, Alaska, California, Oregon and Nevada, while the advisories cover areas in Michigan, Maine, Wyoming, New York, Wisconsin, Vermont, New Mexico and Minnesota through at least Wednesday.

Going to the airport? Beat the rush

According to AAA projections, nearly 6 million people are expected to fly domestically this Thanksgiving, up 2% from last year, and 11% from 2019, before the pandemic.

The busiest days for air travel will be Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday, the TSA projects.

TSA spokesperson Sari Koshetz said as many as 28,000 people are expected to come through the airport on any given day.

There will be over 341,000 available seats to and from MSY between Tuesday and Monday, according to the airport’s spokesperson Erin Burns. Sunday is expected to be the busiest travel day with over 57,000 seats available.

Burns says the airport’s busiest hours are usually between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m., and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. At MSY, they’re predicting wait times of up to 30 minutes or longer during peak hours, Koshetz said.

Burns and Koshetz recommend travelers arrive at the airport at least two hours ahead of their scheduled departure. Those traveling internationally should try to get there about three hours before departure time.

Koshetz said passengers should consider getting there even earlier if they need to park or check a bag.

“And before you leave for the airport, do check traffic and road conditions when defining how much time you will need to keep your travel as stress free as possible,” Koshetz added.

TSA PreCheck and CLEAR can help passengers avoid delays by getting them through security lines faster.

If you’re picking someone up at the airport, you can wait at the cell phone lot at 1 Terminal Drive in Kenner, then meet them at the exit of the concourses on Level 2 or in Baggage Claim on Level 1.

And if you want to bring home Thanksgiving leftovers, no problem. Here is a list of foods that can be taken through a TSA checkpoint.

Road travel: Plan ahead

Drivers will have something to be thankful for this holiday —cheaper gas prices.

AAA says they’re lower than they were last year. Right now, the average price of gas in Louisiana is $2.71, about 18 cents less than it was last Thanksgiving. The national average is $3.05, according to AAA.

AAA says the worst times to drive are Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. It’ll be easier to head out on Thursday morning, when the roads are clearer. If you’re heading home on Sunday, AAA suggests leaving early in the morning to avoid traffic jams.

“With a record number of travelers expected to be on the road, drivers should follow traffic apps and local news alerts to avoid major delays,” said Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX.

You’ll want to make sure your car is in good condition and have an emergency kit in case you run into unexpected issues while driving. This can include jumper cables, a first-aid kit, water, and snacks.

And be sure to buckle up. Louisiana State Police plan to ramp up patrols over the holiday with their statewide “Click It or Ticket” campaign. The fine for not being properly restrained is $50 for the first violation. Subsequent offenses are $75.

“Since 2019, 54 people in Louisiana have died in crashes during the Thanksgiving holiday,” Louisiana Highway Safety Commission Executive Director Lisa Freeman said.

“While we cannot know with certainty if any of them would be with us this Thanksgiving had they worn their seat belts, we do know the odds would have been in their favor.”