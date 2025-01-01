FBI investigating New Orleans mass casualty incident as potential terrorist act; suspect dead

At least 10 people are dead and dozens more injured after a pickup driver reportedly plowed into a crowd on Bourbon and Canal Street early Wednesday morning during New Year’s celebrations, authorities said.

The FBI said in a press release that the suspect died after exchanging gunfire with officers, and they are investigating the incident "as an act of terrorism,” but offered no details about a possible motive.

At a press conference Wednesday morning, New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said a man was seen driving a truck at a high speed down Bourbon around 3:15 a.m., and was trying to “run over as many people as possible.”

"After the vehicle came to a stop, the suspect reportedly opened fire on responding officers, who returned fire. The victim was struck and subsequently declared deceased on scene," police said in a statement.

Two police officers were injured in the exchange and are in stable condition, the agency said.

Police believe the act was intentional. Kirkpatrick said the man was not driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and was “hellbent on creating carnage.”

More than 300 police officers responded to the incident. FBI Special Agent Alethea Duncan, who is leading the investigation, said investigators found an improvised explosive device at the scene, and are trying to determine whether it poses a legitimate threat.

Thirty-five individuals were transported to local hospitals, with dozens being treated at University Medical Center, and others at Touro Hospital, Ochsner Baptist and Tulane Hospital. Police have not provided an update on their conditions. Reports of another person seeking treatment at an area hospital have not been confirmed.

Police said those trying to reach loved ones who might have been in the area of this incident should call 311 instead of 911.

Authorities have closed Bourbon Street north from Canal to Dumaine Streets and also east to Royal Street to west to Dauphine Street for the investigation. The public is being told to avoid the area.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said she's been in communication with the White House and Gov. Jeff Landry, who released a statement on X, calling the incident a "horrific act."

“A horrific act of violence took place on Bourbon Street earlier this morning,” Landry said. “Please join Sharon and I in praying for all the victims and first responders on scene. I urge all near the scene to avoid the area.”

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill called it a “brutal intentional slaughter of innocent people,” and vowed to bring justice for the victims' families.

Police believe the majority of the victims are from New Orleans, though the exact number of locals versus out-of-town visitors remains unclear.

The incident occurred just hours before the Allstate Sugar Bowl, which was expected to draw thousands to the city.

"We will ensure that all routes and the Superdome are safe for the game today," Kirkpatrick said. "We want you to go about your day."

Jim Mowrer and his wife, Nicole, were visiting from Des Moines, Iowa, to celebrate New Year's Eve. As they were walking down Bourbon, the man drove into the crowd and narrowly missed them. Mowrer said they were able to jump out of the way into an alcove.

“I think we alone probably saw five, six, seven bodies in the road,” Mowrer said. “We approached them. Checked on them. The bodies we saw were very clearly deceased. We were hoping to provide some first aid to the bodies we came across but were very clearly deceased.”

Mowrer said the scene was chaotic and confusing, since many were unable to hear the truck racing toward them due to loud music blasting from nearby nightclubs.

“I think people were having a good time. Everyone was pretty happy and enjoying the holiday and the festivities,” Mowrer said. “People were just making their way down the street. And unfortunately, were in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Officials are scheduled to provide their next update on the situation at 11 a.m.

This story is developing and will be updated.