BREAKING NEWS: New Orleans rampage suspect acted as lone wolf, FBI says

Bourbon Street reopens after New Orleans truck attack, just in time for Sugar Bowl

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Athina Morris
Published January 2, 2025 at 3:03 PM CST
A woman burning sage walks down Bourbon Street after it reopened on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. The street was the site of a truck attack that left 14 people dead and dozens of others injured on New Year's Day.
Halle Parker
/
WWNO
A woman burning sage walks down Bourbon Street after it reopened on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. The street was the site of a truck attack that left 14 people dead and dozens of others injured on New Year's Day.

Officials reopened Bourbon Street Thursday afternoon, just a day after the New Year’s Day truck attack that left 14 people dead and dozens more injured.

The area had been blocked off since early Wednesday morning as law enforcement, including the FBI, processed evidence and secured the crime scene.

Authorities said the suspect, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, drove through a crowd and exchanged gunfire with police before he was shot and killed around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday.

On Thursday, the FBI said they believe Jabbar, 42, acted alone, a shift from earlier statements.

Bollards installed at Bourbon Street intersections were missing when Jabbar drove into the crowd. Mardi Gras beads and other debris had caused the old bollards to malfunction, and the city wanted to replace them with new ones ahead of the Super Bowl in February.

At a press conference Thursday, Gov. Jeff Landry wouldn’t say whether temporary bollards were being brought in to block off the street, but that officials “reinforced the area” and “deployed some additional types of assets.”

The reopening comes as thousands head to the Caesars Superdome to watch the Georgia Bulldogs play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Sugar Bowl.

The game was postponed Wednesday following the attack. It’s scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Thursday.
