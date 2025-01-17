Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Celebrate with these events in New Orleans

Monday, Jan. 20 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a day recognizing the life and legacy of the world-renowned civil rights leader. Organizations around New Orleans are celebrating the occasion with family-friendly activities, performances art exhibitions, and free events.

However, with chilly temperatures in the forecast, health and public safety officials have recommended marches around Orleans Parish be canceled, and are advising residents to take precautions. The City of New Orleans canceled the the 15th Annual R.E.A.L. March scheduled for Monday due to the weather. City leaders will host a small recognition at the MLK monument on S. Claiborne Ave. on Monday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m.

National Juried MLK Exhibition Opening Reception

Date: Saturday, Jan.18 at 12 p.m.

Location: Ashé Cultural Arts Center, Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard

See work from artists from across the country and attend a reception recognizing civil rights leaders Doratha “Dodie” Smith Simmons and Jerome “Big Duck” Smith.

A Tale of God’s Will (A Requiem for Katrina)

Date: Saturday, Jan. 18 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: 129 Roosevelt Way

New Orleans native and Grammy-winning composer will commemorate the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina by performing his piece, “A Tale of God's Will (A Requiem for Katrina)” with the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra. Blanchard will be accompanied by his sextet and visuals by photographer Andrew F. Scott.

39th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Service

Date: Sunday, Jan. 19 at noon

Location: Holy Faith Temple Baptist Church (“The Tremé Church”), 1325 Gov. Nicholls Street

The service will include speeches, musical performances, spoken word pieces and a short documentary about local contributions to civil rights.

Kenner's 41st annual MLK Day parade

Date: Monday, Jan. 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Providence Baptist Church, 11509 Jefferson Highway

The parade will begin at Providence Baptist Church and end at the A.P. Clay Center (200 Decatur Street), where a program will begin at noon. Residents are invited to march in solidarity.

Free Gardens Day

Date: Monday, Jan. 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Longue Vue Gardens, 7 Bamboo Road

Enjoy the beautiful, lush Longue Vue Gardens and bring your family and friends. Admission is free for Louisiana residents.

Jefferson Parish's 38th annual parade

Date: Monday, Jan. 20 at 9:45 a.m.

Location: L.W. Higgins High School, 7201 Lapalco Boulevard, Marrero

The event will honor Dr. King’s legacy with a parade beginning at L.W. Higgins High School and a banquet at the Four Columns with inspiring speeches from local leaders.

Day of Art and Activism

Date: Monday, Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Ogden Museum of Southern Art, 925 Camp Street

Visit the museum for a free, family-friendly day of art and activism. There will be crafts, a social justice scavenger hunt, performances by Little Stompers, a food truck and more.