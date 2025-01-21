© 2025 WWNO
Winter storm delays trash and recycling collection in New Orleans

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Athina Morris
Published January 21, 2025 at 1:33 PM CST
New Orleans residents woke up to snow covering the ground on Jan. 21, 2025.
Matt Bloom
/
WWNO
New Orleans residents woke up to snow covering the ground on Jan. 21, 2025.

A rare winter storm is impacting trash and recycling services in New Orleans.

The storm is currently bringing snow, sleet and freezing rain to the area and other parts of the Gulf South. The region should see several inches of snow over the next day, according to the National Weather Service.

The city said there will be no curbside trash or recycling collections on Tuesday or Wednesday. Collections are set to resume on Thursday, and will run two days behind schedule for the remainder of the week through Sunday, Jan 26.

  • Trash and recycling collection for Tuesday locations will occur on Thursday
  • Trash and recycling collection for Wednesday locations will occur on Friday
  • Trash and recycling collection for Thursday locations will occur on Saturday
  • Trash and recycling collection for Friday locations will occur on Sunday

For more information about the city’s trash collection services, call the Department of Sanitation at 311.
Athina Morris
Athina is a digital content producer for WWNO in New Orleans and WRKF in Baton Rouge. She edits and produces content for the stations' websites and social media pages, and writes WWNO's weekly newsletter.
See stories by Athina Morris

