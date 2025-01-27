© 2025 WWNO
Entire east bank of New Orleans under boil water advisory

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Athina Morris
Published January 27, 2025 at 7:42 AM CST
The entire east bank of New Orleans remains under a precautionary boil water notice Monday due to a disruption at the Carrollton Water Treatment Plant.
The entire east bank of New Orleans remains under a precautionary boil water notice Monday due to a disruption at the Carrollton Water Treatment Plant.

Residents in New Orleans’ east bank should boil their tap water before using it.

The Sewerage and Water Board issued a precautionary boil water advisory for the entire east bank Sunday afternoon.

According to the SWBNO, a power surge at the Carrollton Water Treatment Plant caused water pressures in the area to drop below 20 pounds per square inch (psi).

Water service was restored, but the area remains under a precautionary boil water advisory while workers test the water system. The tests typically take around 24 hours to complete. The cause of the power surge remains under investigation.

In the meantime, residents should use bottled or boiled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, and cleaning food, and avoid swallowing water when bathing. Those with open wounds, chronic illness or weakened immune systems should use boiled or bottled water to bathe.

Residents are also being asked to conserve water by limiting use of washing machines, dishwashers, and other appliances.

Those with questions can call the SWBNO at 504-52-WATER (504-529-2837).

See a map of the area currently under the advisory.

This story is developing.

Athina Morris
Athina is a digital content producer for WWNO in New Orleans and WRKF in Baton Rouge. She edits and produces content for the stations' websites and social media pages, and writes WWNO's weekly newsletter.
