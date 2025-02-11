Scrim, New Orleans’ ‘Houdini Dog,’ captured for second time

After several months on the run, he’s back in captivity.

Scrim, the city’s elusive “Houdini Dog” was captured this week, according to a Facebook post from Zeus’ Rescues. Michelle Cheramie, the nonprofit’s leader who has been spearheading rescue efforts, posted the update early Tuesday.

“WE GOT HIM!!! Much love to Trap DAT Cat!!! More details to come when I can breathe!!!” she wrote.

It wasn’t immediately clear how Scrim was captured. The nonprofit’s post showed Scrim sitting in Cheramie’s lap in what appeared to be a veterinarian’s office.

The wire-haired, Westie-Terrier mutt became a local legend last year due to his penchant for running loose in the Crescent City, evading capture at every turn.

Scrim’s story started spreading on the internet last spring after he escaped from a foster home. Once he was captured the first time, the New Orleans City Council requested staff at Zeus’ Rescues bring Scrim into city hall chambers to receive a special proclamation and gift bag of dog treats.

All seemed well for Scrim. Cheramie, head of Zeus’ Rescues, kept him in her Uptown home as she searched for a permanent residence. But then, in November, he escaped again.

Home security footage showed Scrim leaping out of an open window on the second floor of Cheramie’s house. In the now-viral video, Scrim crashes to the ground, immediately gets up and wiggles through a slot in her wrought-iron fence, then sprints out of view down the street.

Afterwards, Cheramie launched daily canvasses of the city to look for him. She and a team of volunteers checked in through a group chat multiple times a day about the search.

In his latest episode of running loose, he spent over two months on the street, surviving last month’s historic snowstorm and Super Bowl crowds.

This is a developing story and will be updated.