Severe weather cancels Mardi Gras parades in Jefferson Parish; Zulu and Rex alter plans

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Athina Morris
Published March 3, 2025 at 3:37 PM CST
FILE - In this March 2, 2014 file photo, parade-goers cheer for beads and trinkets from float riders as the Krewe of Bacchus Mardi Gras parade rolls down Napoleon Ave. in New Orleans. A spike in violent crime in the French Quarter is unsettling residents and comes just as New Orleans prepares to host crowds of tourists for Mardi Gras.
Gerald Herbert
/
AP
FILE - In this March 2, 2014 file photo, parade-goers cheer for beads and trinkets from float riders as the Krewe of Bacchus Mardi Gras parade rolls down Napoleon Ave. in New Orleans. A spike in violent crime in the French Quarter is unsettling residents and comes just as New Orleans prepares to host crowds of tourists for Mardi Gras.

With strong winds in the forecast on Tuesday, Mardi Gras parades in Jefferson Parish have been canceled, and two parades in New Orleans have adjusted their plans, WDSU and Fox 8 reported.

The National Weather Service in Slidell predicts winds of up to 60 mph starting Tuesday morning. Thunderstorms with a risk of hail and tornadoes are expected sometime after noon. Forecasters worry this could lead to downed trees and power outages, and destabilize floats, posing a risk to krewes and paradegoers.

The Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club will hold its parade at 7 a.m., an hour earlier than scheduled. They will take a slightly different route, turning onto Poydras Street instead of Canal.

There will be no dancing troupes or bands, however, the krewe plans to include HBCU bands that have already traveled into town. The krewe called off the truck parade that was scheduled to take place after the parade, according to WDSU.

The Krewe of Rex parade will hold its parade at 9 a.m. Fox 8 reports all parades must be off the streets by noon.

Jefferson Parish canceled the Krewe of Argus and Elks Krewe of Jeffersonians parades that were set to roll on Tuesday. At a press conference Monday, Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng said it was a difficult decision, “but our top priority is ensuring the well-being of everyone in our community.” Her administration is working with the krewes to reschedule their parades.

For up-to-date forecasts, you can visit the NWS New Orleans’ new "Mardi Gras Decision Support Page.” There, you can find a 7-day forecast for cities in southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast, with hour-by-hour weather predictions on things like the temperature, wind, cloud coverage and rain chances. The forecast is color-coded green when no impacts are expected, yellow for possible limited impacts, orange for possible moderate impacts and red if there could be significant impacts.
