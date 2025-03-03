Severe weather cancels Mardi Gras parades in Jefferson Parish; Zulu and Rex alter plans

With strong winds in the forecast on Tuesday, Mardi Gras parades in Jefferson Parish have been canceled, and two parades in New Orleans have adjusted their plans, WDSU and Fox 8 reported.

The National Weather Service in Slidell predicts winds of up to 60 mph starting Tuesday morning. Thunderstorms with a risk of hail and tornadoes are expected sometime after noon. Forecasters worry this could lead to downed trees and power outages, and destabilize floats, posing a risk to krewes and paradegoers.

The Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club will hold its parade at 7 a.m., an hour earlier than scheduled. They will take a slightly different route, turning onto Poydras Street instead of Canal.

There will be no dancing troupes or bands, however, the krewe plans to include HBCU bands that have already traveled into town. The krewe called off the truck parade that was scheduled to take place after the parade, according to WDSU.

The Krewe of Rex parade will hold its parade at 9 a.m. Fox 8 reports all parades must be off the streets by noon.

Jefferson Parish canceled the Krewe of Argus and Elks Krewe of Jeffersonians parades that were set to roll on Tuesday. At a press conference Monday, Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng said it was a difficult decision, “but our top priority is ensuring the well-being of everyone in our community.” Her administration is working with the krewes to reschedule their parades.