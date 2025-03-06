FAQs about WWNO and federal funding

Thursday, March 6 is Protect My Public Media Day, a day dedicated to uniting public broadcasting stations and supporters to advocate for the future of public media.

This month, the presidents of NPR and PBS are expected to testify before the Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency (DOGE) to argue for continued federal support through the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB). The outcome of their testimony could have an impact on the more than 1,500 locally and independently managed public broadcasting stations in the U.S., like ours.

For those who want to learn more about how to support WWNO and other stations, we've compiled answers to some of the most frequently asked questions about how this funding works, what’s at stake, and how you can help.

What is CPB's role in public broadcasting?

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), authorized by Congress in 1967, is a private, nonprofit corporation. CPB is not a broadcaster, but allocates funding to more than 1,500 locally owned public radio and television stations to provide audiences with local content that matters most to them.

Currently, CPB receives more than $500 million per year through the federal budget. That's less than 0.01% of the $6.9 trillion federal budget. This money goes primarily to local PBS and NPR member stations like WWNO, and they use this funding, in part, to procure programming from national producers and produce local programming.The funding is allocated two years in advance to protect it from political influence.

This is the largest single source of funding for public radio, television, and related online and mobile service, ensuring that nearly 99% of the U.S. population has access to public media, with 42 million people tuning in each week. For every dollar in federal grant money a station receives, it generates $8 in return.

How much of WWNO’s budget relies on CPB funding?

WWNO is fortunate to have broad support from the community, relying primarily on donations from our members and local business underwriters. We don’t air conventional advertising or receive funds from NPR, the State of Louisiana, or direct financial support from the University of New Orleans, where we are based.

However, CPB funding accounts for a significant portion of our budget, approximately $220,000 or, roughly, 8% of revenue every year. This percentage can be higher for other public radio stations, especially smaller ones in rural areas.

Which efforts to cut funding are gaining momentum?

Sen. John Kennedy proposed a bill to eliminate public radio and TV funding. [ Read more .]

.] FCC Chairman Brendan Carr launched an investigation into NPR and PBS underwriting. [ Read more .]

.] The Department of Defense revoked NPR’s Pentagon press office access. [ Read more .]

.] Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for a congressional hearing on NPR and PBS funding. [ Read more .]

What happens if we lose this funding?

Without federal funding, WWNO could face cuts to essential services like public safety communications during disasters, other emergency alerts, and cultural and educational programming. The loss of funds could also affect resources like satellite interconnection and music licensing, disrupting the entire public media network. While WWNO would try to recover lost funds from donors, the absence of federal support could significantly impact local programming.

How can I help?

Donate

Click here for links to the many ways you can support WWNO. You can become a member or donate your stock, car, and more.

Contact elected officials

Contact your lawmakers by March 14 and urge them to preserve CPB funding. Use this form to submit your information and connect with Members of Congress.

Stay informed and spread the word