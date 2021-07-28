14 Images
Photos: Hundreds protest President Donald Trump's Super Bowl 59 appearance in New Orleans
Protestors marched through downtown, voicing disapproval of Trump administration policies
Bumi, a protestor's dog, wears a tag that says he "Hates [Donald] Trump," at a rally and march protesting President Donald Trump's appearance at Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans on Sunday, Feb. 9. 2025. The protestors touched on a wide range of the Trump administration's policies as they marched through downtown New Orleans, including those related to immigration and transgender rights. (Kat Stromquist / Gulf States Newsroom)
A man plays the tuba in the rain during a rally and march protesting President Donald Trump's appearance at Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans on Sunday, Feb. 9. 2025. The protestors touched on a wide range of the Trump administration's policies as they marched through downtown New Orleans, including those related to immigration and transgender rights. (Kat Stromquist / Gulf States Newsroom)
Participants at a rally and march hold up signs protesting President Donald Trump's appearance at Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans on Sunday, Feb. 9. 2025. The protestors touched on a wide range of the Trump administration's policies as they marched through downtown New Orleans, including those related to immigration and transgender rights. (Kat Stromquist / Gulf States Newsroom)
