WWNO Music Hour
Every Wednesday at 9pm, WWNO presents an hour of original music programming, including The Lagniappe Sessions from the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra, specials from our local hosts, and timely music documentaries.
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
Every Wednesday at 9pm, WWNO presents an hour of original music programming, including The Lagniappe Sessions from the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra, specials from our local hosts, and timely music documentaries.