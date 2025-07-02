WWNO Music Hour for the Week of July 2, 2025: The 4th of July Peoples BBQ Mixtape

For the 4th of July, Host and Producer Garrett Pittman took to the streets of his New Orleans neighborhood to ask the people he met, "What's your essential BBQ banger?"

The result: The 4th of July Peoples' BBQ Mixtape, served with a side dish of songs about good grub.

Playlist:

Segment 1

Open Bed: “Hot Barbeque” Jack McDuff

The Prestige Years (Fantasy)

“Okra” Olu Dara

From Natchez to New York (Atlantic)

“Homegrown Tomatoes” Guy Clark

Better Days (Compass)

“Shrimp and Gumbo” Dave Bartholomew

The Big Beat of Dave Bartholomew: 20 Milestone Dave Bartholomew Productions 1949-1960 (Capitol)

CLIP: Michelle McMahon

“Meat Off the Bone” Gourds

Bolsa de Agua (Muich)

CLIP: Bobby Lewis

“Decoration Day” Sonny Boy Williamson

More Real Folk Blues (UMG)

CLIP: Miki Fuji

“It’s Later Than You Think” Kermit Ruffins and the Rebirth Brass Band

Throwback (Basin Street)

Segment 2

Bed: “BBQ and Pimms” Souleance

La Beat Tape (First World Records)

“Bar-B-Que” Wendy Rene

After Laughter Comes Tears (Warner Music Group)

CLIP: Marnie

“Rainbow in Marrero” Ballzack

Yeah Indeed (Snowball Stand)

CLIP: Eric

“Riri” Young Miko

Trap Kitty (The Wave Music Group)

“New Orleans Block Party” Partners-N-Crime

The Lost Tapes (Hitz/ Parnters N Crime)

CLIP: Louisa

“Tell Me Something Good” Rufus and Chaka Khan

The Very Best of Rufus and Chaka Khan (MCA/ UMG)

CLIP: Dick Deluxe

“Skin Tight” Walter Wolfman Washington

Sada (Virgin/ Point Blank)

CLIP: Mike

“Outstanding” The GAP Band

The Best of the GAP Band (UMG)

Closing Bed: “Red Beans and Rice” Booker T and the MGs

The Best of… (Atlantic)

