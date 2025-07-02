WWNO Music Hour for the Week of July 2, 2025: The 4th of July Peoples BBQ Mixtape
For the 4th of July, Host and Producer Garrett Pittman took to the streets of his New Orleans neighborhood to ask the people he met, "What's your essential BBQ banger?"
The result: The 4th of July Peoples' BBQ Mixtape, served with a side dish of songs about good grub.
Playlist:
Segment 1
Open Bed: “Hot Barbeque” Jack McDuff
The Prestige Years (Fantasy)
“Okra” Olu Dara
From Natchez to New York (Atlantic)
“Homegrown Tomatoes” Guy Clark
Better Days (Compass)
“Shrimp and Gumbo” Dave Bartholomew
The Big Beat of Dave Bartholomew: 20 Milestone Dave Bartholomew Productions 1949-1960 (Capitol)
CLIP: Michelle McMahon
“Meat Off the Bone” Gourds
Bolsa de Agua (Muich)
CLIP: Bobby Lewis
“Decoration Day” Sonny Boy Williamson
More Real Folk Blues (UMG)
CLIP: Miki Fuji
“It’s Later Than You Think” Kermit Ruffins and the Rebirth Brass Band
Throwback (Basin Street)
Segment 2
Bed: “BBQ and Pimms” Souleance
La Beat Tape (First World Records)
“Bar-B-Que” Wendy Rene
After Laughter Comes Tears (Warner Music Group)
CLIP: Marnie
“Rainbow in Marrero” Ballzack
Yeah Indeed (Snowball Stand)
CLIP: Eric
“Riri” Young Miko
Trap Kitty (The Wave Music Group)
“New Orleans Block Party” Partners-N-Crime
The Lost Tapes (Hitz/ Parnters N Crime)
CLIP: Louisa
“Tell Me Something Good” Rufus and Chaka Khan
The Very Best of Rufus and Chaka Khan (MCA/ UMG)
CLIP: Dick Deluxe
“Skin Tight” Walter Wolfman Washington
Sada (Virgin/ Point Blank)
CLIP: Mike
“Outstanding” The GAP Band
The Best of the GAP Band (UMG)
Closing Bed: “Red Beans and Rice” Booker T and the MGs
The Best of… (Atlantic)