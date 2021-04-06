Gulf States Newsroom

-
Health officials gave out monkeypox vaccines and encouraged everyone — not just the LGBTQ community — to take the virus more seriously at the annual festival.
As a new college football season kicks off, a brighter spotlight will be put on HBCUs in the Gulf South, thanks to the influence of “Coach Prime.”
Colony, Alabama — Cullman County’s only Black community — has a rich history of resilience and self-made success. Current residents are working to continue it.
Federal labor officials fined the United Mine Workers of America union $13.3 million for, among other things, property damage at the picket lines.
Fired up by a labor movement that’s seen big union victories recently, dollar store workers are organizing in their own way to improve work conditions.
Recent deaths in prisons across the Gulf South have highlighted issues from staffing to healthcare to climate change. An expert on deaths in custody discusses how they can be prevented.
As payments roll in, guaranteed income recipients reflect on their lives “If I didn’t have that money, then I know I’d be tons, tons more stressed now.”
General store owners in the Gulf South are — once again — looking for new ways to get by as high inflation becomes the latest threat to their businesses.
The U.S. Treasury said prison construction is a “generally ineligible” use of American Rescue Plan funds, but has not intervened in Alabama's plans.
If successful, the store at 4300 Ambassador Caffery Parkway would be the second in Louisiana and the third in the Gulf South to unionize this year.
After a fire destroyed their last apartment in 2019, Kenneth Tyrone King and his family recently saved up enough money to rent a new place in Birmingham,…
In a large auditorium in rural Plaquemines Parish, La., hundreds of commercial fishers and processing plant workers got their shot in the arm last week.…
The vote on whether or not to unionize the Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Ala. may seem like a once-in-a-lifetime chance for a big union win in the South.…
On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization officially declared COVID-19 a pandemic. The first case in Louisiana was March 9, Mississippi confirmed…
