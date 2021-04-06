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Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

GSN

GSN

Ways to Connect

Too many local news outlets have disappeared in Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi. The Gulf States Newsroom was created to ensure that stories related to health care, criminal justice, the economy and other important issues continue to be told. WWNO and WRKF in Louisiana, WBHM in Alabama, Mississippi Public Broadcasting, and NPR are working together as a regional newsroom to plan coverage, share resources and add reporting power in a story-rich region that has for too long gone under-covered.

The Gulf States Newsroom thanks those who make our work possible through their support, including: the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, NPR, W.K. Kellogg Foundation, The Commonwealth Fund, Moises Itzkowich Foundation, Theresa McDonald, the Trust for Civic Life, Advancing Democracy, Haberman Foundation, WWNO, WRKF, WBHM, MPB, and individual donors from our region and across the country. To learn more about the Gulf States Newsroom, or to support our work, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

Learn more about the Gulf States Newsroom and our work.

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The Regional Team: 

Ryan Vasquez, acting managing editor based at WWNO in New Orleans

Orlando Flores Jr., deputy managing editor based at WWNO in New Orleans

Tanya Ott, news editor based at WBHM in Birmingham

Drew Hawkins, senior reporter covering public health & special projects lead based at WWNO in New Orleans

Nellie Beckett, community engagement producer based at WBHM in Birmingham

Elise Catrion Gregg, community engagement reporter based at MPB in Jackson

Aubri Juhasz, youth and families reporter based at WWNO in New Orleans

Joseph King, sports and culture reporter based at WBHM in Birmingham

Maya Miller, democracy and government reporter based at MPB in Jackson

Marci Schramm, development director based at WWNO in New Orleans

Andrea Miller, business manager based at WBHM in Birmingham

WBHM News Team | WWNO News Team | MPB News Team
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