Too many local news outlets have disappeared in Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi. The Gulf States Newsroom was created to ensure that stories related to health care, criminal justice, the economy and other important issues continue to be told. WWNO and WRKF in Louisiana, WBHM in Alabama, Mississippi Public Broadcasting, and NPR are working together as a regional newsroom to plan coverage, share resources and add reporting power in a story-rich region that has for too long gone under-covered.
The Gulf States Newsroom thanks those who make our work possible through their support, including: the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, NPR, W.K. Kellogg Foundation, The Commonwealth Fund, Moises Itzkowich Foundation, Theresa McDonald, the Trust for Civic Life, Advancing Democracy, Haberman Foundation, WWNO, WRKF, WBHM, MPB, and individual donors from our region and across the country. To learn more about the Gulf States Newsroom, or to support our work, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.
The Regional Team:
Ryan Vasquez, acting managing editor based at WWNO in New Orleans
Orlando Flores Jr., deputy managing editor based at WWNO in New Orleans
Tanya Ott, news editor based at WBHM in Birmingham
Drew Hawkins, senior reporter covering public health & special projects lead based at WWNO in New Orleans
Nellie Beckett, community engagement producer based at WBHM in Birmingham
Elise Catrion Gregg, community engagement reporter based at MPB in Jackson
Aubri Juhasz, youth and families reporter based at WWNO in New Orleans
Joseph King, sports and culture reporter based at WBHM in Birmingham
Maya Miller, democracy and government reporter based at MPB in Jackson
Marci Schramm, development director based at WWNO in New Orleans
Andrea Miller, business manager based at WBHM in Birmingham
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Louisiana Delta Community College created new four-week programs in response to Meta’s data center in Richland Parish and is helping locals land jobs.
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For many indigenous students in the Gulf South, pursuing higher education at a tribal college or university comes with significant barriers.
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Residents who live near where SpaceX’s rockets will be launched say they were kept in the dark about the project.
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A group of Black mothers in the Gulf South is supporting each other through their shared grief and fight for justice.
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Sheriffs receive 20% of Louisiana’s opioid settlement money but are not required to report how they spend those dollars. Records reveal how 43 offices are spending their share.
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Nondisclosure agreements covered up negotiations between a tech company and several local and state officials, surprising local residents. It's a tactic used around the country in data center deals.
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Chris Dier, a history teacher at Benjamin Franklin High School, first sued the state over the law in 2024, before it took effect.
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Tanner Riley has spent years searching for his grandfather's NOPD service records. What he found revealed something deeper about memory, history and the people willing to preserve both.
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Research shows that many children don’t read enough and are behind when they return to school. One way to encourage more reading, experts say, is to let them read what they want.
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Larry Hand, Entergy’s VP of regulatory and public affairs, wrote or suggested changes to PSC commissioners on two occasions, according to data obtained by the Gulf States Newsroom.