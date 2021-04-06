© 2022 WWNO
Too many local news outlets have disappeared in Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi. The Gulf States Newsroom was created to ensure that stories related to health care, criminal justice, the economy and other important issues continue to be told. WWNO and WRKF in Louisiana, WBHM in Alabama, Mississippi Public Broadcasting, and NPR are working together as a regional newsroom to plan coverage, share resources and add reporting power in a story-rich region that has for too long gone under-covered.

Funding for the Gulf States Newsroom is provided in part by NPR and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
The Regional Team:

Priska Neely, managing editor based at WBHM in Birmingham

Rashah McChesney, senior content editor at WBHM in Birmingham

Orlando Flores Jr., digital editor based at WWNO in New Orleans

Shalina Chatlani, health care reporter based at WWNO in New Orleans

Bobbi-Jeanne Misick, justice, race and equity reporter based at WWNO in New Orleans

Stephan Bisaha, wealth and poverty reporter based at WBHM in Birmingham

Taylor Washington, Gulf States Newsroom reporting fellow based at WBHM in Birmingham

Danny McArthur, environmental justice reporter based at Mississippi Public Broadcasting in Jackson

Maya Miller, reproductive health reporter based at Mississippi Public Broadcasting in Jackson

WBHM News Team | WWNO News Team | MPB News Team