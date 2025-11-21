Traffic and crashes around the world’s biggest data center

On this week’s episode, we’re taking a look at data centers. Tech company Meta says it’s building the largest data center in the world — in Richland Parish, Louisiana.

Since construction started, residents have been dealing with an onslaught of traffic — dump trucks and 18-wheelers heading to the site using two-lane country highways. An investigation from the Gulf States Newsroom’s Drew Hawkins found the increased truck traffic is also causing more crashes.

This episode is hosted by Joseph King. The podcast is produced by Drew Hawkins, Kat Stromquist, Elise Gregg, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Nellie Beckett is our community engagement producer. Joseph King is our social producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, MPB, or WBHM.

READ MORE: