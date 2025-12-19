Coastal Mississippi's post-Katrina letters to Santa

In the wake of Hurricane Katrina, families found themselves trying to recover and put their lives back together during the holiday season.

In Mississippi, one museum is documenting what that looked like for folks on the coast 20 years ago.

In this week’s episode, community engagement reporter Elise Gregg reports from Waveland, talking to the people there in 2005, and the people keeping those memories alive today.

This episode is hosted by senior reporter Kat Stromquist. The podcast is produced by Elise Gregg, Drew Hawkins, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Nellie Beckett is our community engagement producer. Our social producer is Joseph King. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

