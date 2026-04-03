Did your elected official sign an NDA? If you live in Louisiana, the answer is yes

On this week’s episode, we look at the legal agreements elected officials in Louisiana are signing to conceal large developments — like data centers.

Senior reporter Drew Hawkins takes us through his investigation, what he found and what it means for communities where large developments involving public money are planned without public knowledge.

This episode is hosted by Elise Catrion Gregg. The podcast is produced by Drew Hawkins, Matt Bloom, Elise Catrion Gregg, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Nellie Beckett is our community engagement producer. Joseph King is our social producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, WRKF, MPB, or WBHM.

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