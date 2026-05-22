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Gulf States Gumbo
Gulf States Gumbo

Hip-hop and social-emotional learning at a New Orleans high school

By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published May 22, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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Rising hip-hop star La Reezy prepares students for a cypher at the School Cypher Summit at New Orleans Charter Science and Mathematics High School on May 1, 2026.
Joseph King
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Gulf States Newsroom
Rising hip-hop star La Reezy prepares students for a cypher at the School Cypher Summit at New Orleans Charter Science and Mathematics High School on May 1, 2026. La Reezy is from New Orleans and attended "Sci High." He partnered with We Do It 4 The Culture for the event.

On this week’s episode, we learn about an organization that uses hip-hop and a social-emotional learning curriculum to better connect with students.

Jamila Sams created We Do It 4 The Culture five years ago. The organization went to New Orleans Charter Science and Mathematics High School for its first-ever School Cypher Summit, and partnered with rising rap star La Reezy — who’s from New Orleans and a Sci High alumnus.

This episode is hosted by Joseph King, who is also our social producer. The podcast is produced by Matt Bloom, Elise Catrion Gregg, Drew Hawkins, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Nellie Beckett is our community engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, MPB, or WBHM.

READ MORE:

Rising hip-hop star La Reezy poses with students at New Orleans Charter Science and Mathematics High School on May 1, 2026
Arts & Culture
La Reezy, We Do It 4 The Culture connect with New Orleans high schoolers through hip-hop
Joseph King
The Baltimore-based organization partnered with the budding hip-hop star to bring its social-emotional learning curriculum to a New Orleans high school.

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