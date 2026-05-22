Hip-hop and social-emotional learning at a New Orleans high school

On this week’s episode, we learn about an organization that uses hip-hop and a social-emotional learning curriculum to better connect with students.

Jamila Sams created We Do It 4 The Culture five years ago. The organization went to New Orleans Charter Science and Mathematics High School for its first-ever School Cypher Summit, and partnered with rising rap star La Reezy — who’s from New Orleans and a Sci High alumnus.

This episode is hosted by Joseph King, who is also our social producer. The podcast is produced by Matt Bloom, Elise Catrion Gregg, Drew Hawkins, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Nellie Beckett is our community engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

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