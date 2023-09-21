Joseph King is the sports and culture reporting fellow for the Gulf States Newsroom, a regional collaboration among NPR and public radio stations in Alabama (WBHM), Mississippi (MPB) and Louisiana (WWNO and WRKF). He looks beyond the scoreboard to report on how the region’s sports culture filters through everything from public policy to race relations to food.

Before joining the team, Joseph interned as a multimedia journalist at WVUA 23 and was a freelance reporter for Leafly. He is a graduate of the University of Alabama where he wrote for Nineteen Fifty-Six magazine and the Crimson White. While at Alabama, Joseph was given the opportunity to study abroad in France. There, he wrote stories on food, fashion, wine and government.

Joseph is a native of Birmingham, Alabama, and spends his free time working out, reading and studying French and Spanish.