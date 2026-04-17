Following the opioid settlement money in Mississippi

On this week’s episode, we’ll dig into Mississippi’s decisions on who gets opioid settlement funding — and who doesn’t. The state’s legislature has finally appropriated millions of dollars received as a result of lawsuits with opioid manufacturers, marketers and distributors.

Senior Reporter Drew Hawkins and Community Engagement Producer Nellie Beckett talked to hundreds of Mississippians with lived experience of addiction, asking how they think the money should be spent.

Drew has been following along the entire process — from the advisory council forming, meeting, and making recommendations, to lawmakers appropriating funding and the state’s governor signing the bills.

This episode is hosted by Nellie Beckett, who is also our community engagement producer. The podcast is produced by Matt Bloom, Elise Catrion Gregg, Drew Hawkins, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Joseph King is our social producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, MPB, or WBHM.

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