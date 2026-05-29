The state of FEMA with On the Media’s Micah Loewinger

On this week’s episode, community engagement producer Nellie Beckett talks with Micah Loewinger about his recent podcast "American Emergency: The Movement to Kill FEMA" — On the Media’s four-part series on the Federal Emergency Management Administration, the beleaguered federal agency that handles natural disasters, including hurricanes.

Loewinger discusses FEMA’s response to Hurricane Katrina, the experience of reporting on the historic tragedy and the media’s role in disaster preparation and response.

This episode is hosted and written by Nellie Beckett, who is also our community engagement producer. The podcast is produced by Matt Bloom, Elise Catrion Gregg, Drew Hawkins, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Joseph King is our social producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

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