Summer reading and a Gulf South back-to-school round-up

School is back in session in the Gulf South. So this week, the Gulf States Gumbo is, too.

First, we start in Algiers Point, on the Westbank of New Orleans.

Research shows many students don’t read enough and are behind when they return to school.

One way to fight this? Book clubs. We visit a middle school book club meeting at the Cita Dennis Hubbell Library to learn more.

Also, Youth and Families reporter Aubri Juhasz sits down with Trisha Powell Crain, with the Alabama Daily News and Alabama Public Television, and Devna Bose, Mississippi Today's education reporter, to discuss education stories they're keeping their eyes on for the school year.

This episode is hosted and written by Aubri Juhasz. The podcast is produced by Maya Miller, Elise Catrion Gregg, Drew Hawkins, Tanya Ott, Orlando Flores Jr., and Ryan Vasquez. Joseph King is our social producer. Nellie Beckett is our community engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, MPB, or WBHM.

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