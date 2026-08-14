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Gulf States Gumbo
Gulf States Gumbo

Summer reading and a Gulf South back-to-school round-up

By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published August 14, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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Simon Hand, a children’s librarian, shares his book pick — Jacob Have I Loved by Katherine Paterson — with the middle school book club he runs on July 30, 2026.
Avery White
/
WWNO
Simon Hand, a children’s librarian, shares his book pick — Jacob Have I Loved by Katherine Paterson — with the middle school book club he runs on July 30, 2026.

School is back in session in the Gulf South. So this week, the Gulf States Gumbo is, too.

First, we start in Algiers Point, on the Westbank of New Orleans.

Research shows many students don’t read enough and are behind when they return to school.

One way to fight this? Book clubs. We visit a middle school book club meeting at the Cita Dennis Hubbell Library to learn more.

Also, Youth and Families reporter Aubri Juhasz sits down with Trisha Powell Crain, with the Alabama Daily News and Alabama Public Television, and Devna Bose, Mississippi Today's education reporter, to discuss education stories they're keeping their eyes on for the school year.

This episode is hosted and written by Aubri Juhasz. The podcast is produced by Maya Miller, Elise Catrion Gregg, Drew Hawkins, Tanya Ott, Orlando Flores Jr., and Ryan Vasquez. Joseph King is our social producer. Nellie Beckett is our community engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, MPB, or WBHM.

READ MORE:

Siblings, Ada, 12, Paul, 14, and Jack, 10, attend a middle school book club at the Cita Dennis Hubbell Library on July 30, 2026.
Education
How book clubs can help children fight the 'summer slide'
Aubri Juhasz
Research shows that many children don’t read enough and are behind when they return to school. One way to encourage more reading, experts say, is to let them read what they want.

Catch Up On The Gulf States Gumbo

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