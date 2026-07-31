Introducing: Black Box, a new podcast from Deep South Today

This week, we’re doing something a little different by bringing you a preview of a new podcast from our partners at Deep South Today.

“Black Box” is a 5-part series that follows Mississippi Today’s mental health reporter Allen Siegler’s work tracking the state’s opioid settlement funds — and the people it’s supposed to help.

It really drives home the importance of having every available tool for treating addiction, and how Mississippi has — or has not — used money intended to help with the opioid crisis to expand access to tools like MAT, rehab, Narcan and other supports.

Listen to the opening of the first episode, and then stick around for a conversation with Siegler about the project, his reporting and what he’s learned covering addiction in Mississippi.

This episode is hosted by Drew Hawkins. The podcast is produced by Aubri Juhasz, Maya Miller, Elise Catrion Gregg, Tanya Ott, Orlando Flores Jr., and Ryan Vasquez. Joseph King is our social producer. Nellie Beckett is our community engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, WRKF, MPB, or WBHM.