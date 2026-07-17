Gulf South summer’s costs: From day camp prices to mental health crises

It is hot outside. And while historical, state-wide temperature records have not been broken, the Deep South is experiencing persistent summer heat waves with heat indices frequently exceeding 105°F.

It’s also been noticeably warmer-than-average in the overnight hours. That adds extra strain to local power grids and affects public health. When GSN senior reporter Drew Hawkins looked into it, he found something surprising — a relationship between heat and mental health crises.

Also on this week’s show, reporter Aubri Juhasz spends time in summer camp — a tradition that’s getting more and more expensive, but there are ways to make it more affordable for families.

This episode is hosted by Tanya Ott. The podcast is produced by Elise Catrion Gregg, Maya Miller, Aubri Juhasz, Drew Hawkins, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Joseph King is our social producer. Nellie Beckett is our community engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, MPB, or WBHM.

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