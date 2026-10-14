Aubri JuhaszYouth and Families Reporter, Gulf States Newsroom
Aubri Juhasz reports on families and schools in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. She focuses on public education and safety net programs. Based in New Orleans, she also edits education stories for WWNO and WRKF.
She started her career at NPR as an intern and producer for All Things Considered. Aubri reported on education for Louisiana's member stations and for WHYY in Philadelphia, where she hosted a season of the station's award-winning podcast "Schooled" (2023).
Her reporting for NPR's special series, "Hurricane Katrina, 20 years later" (2025), won a national award from the Public Media Journalists Association. You can reach her at aubri@wwno.org.
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Chiasson, the state’s deputy superintendent, will take over for Cade Brumley, who will resign on December 1, to lead the University of Louisiana system.
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The week — observed this year from Nov. 15-20 — is the work of BE NOLA, a nonprofit that advocates for the city’s Black teachers and students.
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In Louisiana, a state known for its wetlands and industry, environmental education can shape how young people see the world around them — and their power to change it.
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Louisiana's board of education will have to hire someone to take Brumley’s position, but the timeline hasn’t been announced.
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Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., in the Lower 9th Ward, and Pierre A. Capdau S.T.E.A.M., in Gentilly, are two of the four schools the district is considering closing.
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Gov. Jeff Landry appointed Joseph Cao to the board earlier this year after his predecessor left to join the Trump administration.
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Republican Steve Scalise will keep his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives for a 10th full term.
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Many students in the Gulf South get free school meals, but some could lose access as fewer families receive federal food benefits through SNAP.
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Fannie C. Williams Charter School, a pre-K-to-eighth-grade school, has steady enrollment but low test scores.
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Analysis by Protect Borrowers, an advocacy group, found federal tax bills in Louisiana and Mississippi could more than triple — the biggest jumps in the country.