Aubri Juhasz reports on families and schools in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. She focuses on public education and safety net programs. Based in New Orleans, she also edits education stories for WWNO and WRKF.

She started her career at NPR as an intern and producer for All Things Considered. Aubri reported on education for Louisiana's member stations and for WHYY in Philadelphia, where she hosted a season of the station's award-winning podcast "Schooled" (2023).

Her reporting for NPR's special series, "Hurricane Katrina, 20 years later" (2025), won a national award from the Public Media Journalists Association. You can reach her at aubri@wwno.org.