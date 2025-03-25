New Orleans school board narrows superintendent search to 2 finalists

New Orleans’ school board has narrowed its pool of candidates to replace former Superintendent Avis Williams from three to two.

After interviewing three semifinalists on Tuesday, the board eliminated Dedrick Sims, the CEO of a youth organization based in Colorado, and unanimously advanced Fateama Fulmore , the district’s interim superintendent, and local charter school leader Sharon Latten-Clark .

Fulmore was hired as William’s deputy superintendent in 2022 and took over after Williams abruptly resigned in November following news of the district’s financial crisis . Fulmore has worked in schools for the past two decades across multiple states.

Latten-Clark, another long-time educator, is an elected member of the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and has led Sophie B. Wright High School since 2001 through its charter school transformation.

The board plans to select either Fulmore or Latten-Clark next week after several public engagement events and final interviews.