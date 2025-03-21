3 candidates advance to be New Orleans’ next school superintendent

Three people have advanced to be New Orleans' next superintendent of schools, and two are well-known locally.

Fateama Fulmore , the district’s current interim head and former deputy, has worked in school systems across the country and is originally from New York. Sharon Latten-Clark is a longtime charter school leader and a member of the state board of education.

Then there’s Dedrick Sims , the CEO of a youth nonprofit based in Colorado.

The district’s search officially kicked off in January after the former superintendent, Avis Williams, resigned in November following news of the district’s financial crisis . Under state law, the school board has six months to hire Williams’ permanent replacement.

Board members considered a longer list of candidates Thursday night before voting on which to interview. Members could have selected up to seven applicants.

Left off the list of semifinalists was Ashonta Wyatt, a local education consultant and former principal, whom dozens of people publicly asked the board to consider for superintendent.

Wyatt was at Thursday’s meeting and asked the board to discuss her application publicly, but they declined.

The three semifinalists will speak at a town hall on April 1 at Walter L. Cohen High School at 6 p.m.

The board will conduct final interviews and plans to vote on a contract for the next superintendent later that month.