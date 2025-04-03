Board selects Fateama Fulmore to lead New Orleans' schools

The Orleans Parish School Board has picked Fateama Fulmore, the district's former deputy, as its next superintendent.

Fulmore has been leading the district temporarily since Avis Williams resigned in November following news of the system's funding shortfall.

"People can come in and tell you what they would do," Fulmore said at Tuesday's candidate town hall. "I'm telling you what I've done."

Fulmore has worked to close the district's $50 million funding gap, so far by half, and taken steps to ensure the district doesn't share over-projections with schools again.

Board members have praised Fulmore for being a good communicator and bringing charter school leaders together to work on shared issues.

The board selected Fulmore on Wednesday in a 5-2 vote over Sharon Latten-Clark, a New Orleans native who has led Sophie B. Wright High School since before Hurricane Katrina.

Board member Nolan Marshall said he backed Latten-Clark, who is also an elected member of the state board of education, because of her strong ties to the community.

But like other members, he said both candidates were capable leaders.

"I feel confident that the district is in good hands," Marshall said.

Fulmore began her career over two decades ago as a middle school teacher in North Carolina. She was a school administrator in Philadelphia overseeing high schools and, more recently, was chief of strategy for Omaha Public Schools.

“I come to you as a person who has been preparing for this moment every step of my life,” Fulmore said during Tuesday's candidate town hall. “I didn’t roll over yesterday and say, ‘I want to be your superintendent.’ This is my life’s work.”

The board plans to approve Fulmore's contract at its next meeting.