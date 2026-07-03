A look at education savings accounts in the Gulf South

On this week’s episode, we say hello to a new team member and discuss the school choice movement in the Gulf South.

WWNO’s and WRKF’s Aubri Juhasz is joining the team as our new Youth and Families Reporter. She jumps into the host chair this week to talk with community engagement reporter Elise Catrion Gregg about a story they co-reported on education savings accounts.

They’re similar to school vouchers, where states basically give scholarships to families to help them pay for private school tuition.

The two discuss implementation issues of the accounts in Louisiana, concerns about the possible harm to public schools in Mississippi and more.

This episode is hosted by Aubri Juhasz. The podcast is produced by Matt Bloom, Elise Catrion Gregg, Maya Miller and Drew Hawkins, Tanya Ott, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Joseph King is our social producer. Nellie Beckett is our community engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, MPB, or WBHM.