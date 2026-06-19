Sitting down with the Southern Music Research Center

On this week’s episode, community engagement producer Nellie Beckett talks with Burgin Mathews, director of the Southern Research Music Center, about the culture and history of music in the Gulf South.

The Southern Music Research Center is a public online archive of rescued recordings, rare photos and flyers, oral history interviews, and other artifacts from a deep diversity of musical genres and eras. Founded by Birmingham English teacher and scholar Burgin Mathews, the nonprofit catalogs the musical expressions, traditions and histories of the American South.

Nellie speaks to Burgin about the work of archiving Southern music culture and bringing it to life every week on his show, The Lost Child, a weekly dive into grassroots Southern musical history.

This episode is hosted by Nellie Beckett, who is also our social producer. The podcast is produced by Matt Bloom, Elise Catrion Gregg, Drew Hawkins, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Joseph King is our social producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, MPB, or WBHM.