© 2026 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Gulf States Gumbo
Gulf States Gumbo

A viral climate study, and the local response to it

Published June 26, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
An aerial view of broken wetlands in Plaquemines Parish. Projections by Climate Central indicate that the parish could lose another 100,000 acres of wetlands by the end of the century.
Kezia Setyawan
/
WWNO
An aerial view of broken wetlands in Plaquemines Parish. Projections by Climate Central indicate that the parish could lose another 100,000 acres of wetlands by the end of the century.

On this week’s episode, we’re talking climate change and a recent Tulane University study that made waves online.

WWNO’s and WRKF’s Aubri Juhasz and Eva Tesfaye join us to talk about The Guardian’s article on the study, titled: ‘‘Point of no return’: New Orleans relocation must start now due to sea level rise, study finds.

The two discuss what they found reading through the study it’s based on, the national media coverage of it and how locals are responding to it.

This episode is hosted by Elise Catrion Gregg. The podcast is produced by Matt Bloom, Drew Hawkins, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Joseph King is our social producer. Nellie Beckett is our community engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, MPB, or WBHM.

Catch Up On The Gulf States Gumbo

Tags
Gulf States Gumbo Gulf States NewsroomGulf States Gumbo