Mississippi communities are gathering to talk voting rights amid redistricting efforts

After the Louisiana v. Callais decision, which says states cannot draw congressional district lines based on race, lawmakers are clamoring to redistrict parts of the region.

In this week's episode, we get two dispatches from democracy and government reporter Maya Miller, who visited Southaven, Mississippi, where voting rights organizations have joined forces for the People’s Hearing. The events are a slate of community meetings where residents offer oral and written testimonies on redistricting and voting in the South.

And, she also has a conversation with Southern Poverty Law Center Mississippi State Policy Director Sonya Williams-Barnes on the SHIELD Act and the power of the Black male vote.

This episode is hosted by Maya Miller. The podcast is produced by Aubri Juhasz, Elise Catrion Gregg, Drew Hawkins, Tanya Ott, Orlando Flores Jr., and Ryan Vasquez. Joseph King is our social producer. Nellie Beckett is our community engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

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