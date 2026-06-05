Jefferson Parish has the most opioid overdoses in Louisiana. How is it spending money intended to help?

On this week’s episode, we take a look at how the parish with the most opioid overdoses in Louisiana is spending its opioid settlement money.

Jefferson Parish is receiving the largest share of money from legal settlements with opioid manufacturers, marketers and distributors. But an investigation from senior reporter Drew Hawkins and Verite News senior reporter Katie Jane Fernelius shows, so far, the parish has spent little of the money. And some believe what it has been spent on may not be the best investment.

This episode is hosted by Drew Hawkins. The podcast is produced by Matt Bloom, Elise Catrion Gregg, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Joseph King is our social producer. Nellie Beckett is our community engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

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