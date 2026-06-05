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Gulf States Gumbo
Gulf States Gumbo

Jefferson Parish has the most opioid overdoses in Louisiana. How is it spending money intended to help?

By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published June 5, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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The Salvador A. Liberto building houses the 24th Judicial District Specialty Courts, including the Drug Court, in Gretna, La., on May 26, 2026.
Christiana Botic
/
Verite News and Catchlight Local/Report for America
The Salvador A. Liberto building houses the 24th Judicial District Specialty Courts, including the Drug Court, in Gretna, La., on May 26, 2026.

On this week’s episode, we take a look at how the parish with the most opioid overdoses in Louisiana is spending its opioid settlement money.

Jefferson Parish is receiving the largest share of money from legal settlements with opioid manufacturers, marketers and distributors. But an investigation from senior reporter Drew Hawkins and Verite News senior reporter Katie Jane Fernelius shows, so far, the parish has spent little of the money. And some believe what it has been spent on may not be the best investment.

This episode is hosted by Drew Hawkins. The podcast is produced by Matt Bloom, Elise Catrion Gregg, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Joseph King is our social producer. Nellie Beckett is our community engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, WRKF, MPB, or WBHM.

READ MORE:

Jeff Alford at his home in Metairie on May 11, 2026.
Public Health
Jefferson Parish is using opioid settlement money for a new drug court. Is it the best use of funds?
Drew Hawkins, Katie Jane Fernelius (Verite News)
The parish is poised to receive $65 million from the legal settlements fund. Some argue the money would be better spent on preventative programs and other initiatives.

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