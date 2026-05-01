How the war in Iran is impacting Mississippi Delta farmers

On this week’s episode, we take a look at how the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran is affecting the Gulf South.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has caused the price of fuel and fertilizer to skyrocket. Senior reporter Drew Hawkins took a trip through the Mississippi Delta to talk to farmers about how rising costs are pushing many to the brink.

This episode is hosted by Elise Catrion Gregg. The podcast is produced by Matt Bloom, Drew Hawkins, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Joseph King is our social producer. Nellie Beckett is our community engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, WRKF, MPB, or WBHM.

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