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Gulf States Gumbo
Gulf States Gumbo

How the war in Iran is impacting Mississippi Delta farmers

By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published May 1, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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Anthony Bland holds a notebook he's used to calculate diesel fuel and fertilizer price increases, which have spiked due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
Jay Marcano for the Gulf States Newsroom
Anthony Bland holds a notebook he's used to calculate diesel fuel and fertilizer price increases, which have spiked due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

On this week’s episode, we take a look at how the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran is affecting the Gulf South.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has caused the price of fuel and fertilizer to skyrocket. Senior reporter Drew Hawkins took a trip through the Mississippi Delta to talk to farmers about how rising costs are pushing many to the brink.

This episode is hosted by Elise Catrion Gregg. The podcast is produced by Matt Bloom, Drew Hawkins, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Joseph King is our social producer. Nellie Beckett is our community engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, WRKF, MPB, or WBHM.

Read More:

Sledge Taylor, 73, walks his corn fields just outside Como, Miss. on Friday, April 17, 2026. The corn stalks are currently between vegetative stages known as V3 and V5, normally when Taylor would be applying nitrogen fertilizer. But he said he may not do it this year because of the cost of fertilizer.
NPR News
The rising cost of fertilizer and fuel prices is pushing some farmers to the brink
Drew Hawkins
In the Mississippi Delta, a crucial agricultural region, farmers say their patience is wearing thin. Reeling from the effects of tariffs, they must now also navigate rising fertilizer and fuel costs.

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